Checking in! Katy Perry opened up about raising her baby girl for the first time since giving birth in August.

“Popular misconception: being a mom isn’t a full-time job,” the Grammy nominee, 35, tweeted on Thursday, September 24. “When a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it’s not like [she is] coming from months of ‘time off.’ She’s coming from a full-time job … of being a mom, lol. Call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave!”

The singer concluded, “I love my job.”

The California native and Orlando Bloom’s daughter, Daisy Dove, 1 month, arrived in August. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple wrote in a joint statement at the time. “In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting UNICEF, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your [heart] can bloom with generosity.”

Perry doesn’t plan to put “her career on the back burner” as a new mom, a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month.

“She wants to submerge herself into motherhood as much as she can, but … there are already discussions about upcoming projects and work,” the insider told Us at the time. “Katy and Orlando do have help with the baby, but Katy insists on handling almost all of the baby needs.”

While Bloom, 43, “also wants to enjoy this process,” the source noted that the actor “does have plans to start traveling and working soon.”

The Lord of the Rings star first became a father in 2011 when he and his then-wife, Miranda Kerr, welcomed their son, Flynn. Since his 2013 split from the model, 37, Bloom coparents their 9-year-old.

The English star called Kerr “family” in December 2019, telling Howard Stern at the time: “I always was like, ‘Listen, you know, we’re gonna be in each other’s lives for the rest of each other’s lives. We have a child. Let’s [do] whatever it takes.’ … It’s not always easy.”

The Kora Organics creator is now married to Evan Spiegel. They share sons Hart, 2, and Myles, 11 months.