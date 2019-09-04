Coming clean. Orlando Bloom opened up about fiancée Katy Perry, ex-wife Miranda Kerr, 8-year-old son Flynn and much more during his Wednesday, September 4, interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM’s Howard 100.

The actor, 42, addressed a myriad of topics, from his family plans with Perry, 34, to his previous crushes on costars Kirsten Dunst and Keira Knightley to his friendship with Leonardo DiCaprio. He even spoke out about the infamous nude photos from his paddleboarding excursion with the “Never Really Over” singer in August 2016 and revealed how much he made filming Lord of the Rings.

Bloom married Kerr, 36, in July 2010. The exes welcomed son Flynn in January 2011 and finalized their divorce in 2013.

The Carnival Row star moved on with Perry. The couple announced their engagement in February and are in the midst of preparing for their wedding. Bloom told Us Weekly in July that they “are doing all the work necessary to lay a really grounded foundation to our relationship.”

He continued: “To be honest, that’s part of the job, right? You have to do the ground work together, create a feeling of trust and safety so that you can spend time apart and do everything that you need to do, and still feel tethered to that person, so that you can go on a journey together.”

Earlier that month, Perry proved she was on the same page. “I think we’re doing really great, and we’re really doing the hard work laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a massive house,” she said during an interview with Australia’s KIIS Kyle and Jackie O Show. “I was saying it, like, emotionally. It’s important for us to do the work before we go and take this really big next step. We were both married before and it’s not the same in your 30s.”

