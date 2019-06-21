The dynamic duo we never knew we needed? While it’s no secret that Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom have parted ways romantically, it doesn’t mean the model can’t befriend his new fiancée, Katy Perry.

Kerr, 36, hung out with Perry, 34, at the launch of the new Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum product from her company Kora Organics on Thursday, June 20. The two ladies celebrated the occasion by posing together for a cute picture.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel praised Perry by thanking her on Instagram for “shining bright with me.” The California girl replied to Kerr’s post, commenting: “Cutie patooties fresh n fruity!” The “Never Really Over” singer, in turn, shared the Australian native’s picture and congratulated her on the launch. “KORA-grats on an illuminating vitamin c packed to perfection product – The #Nonibright serum,” she wrote.

Kerr initially began dating Bloom, 42, in 2007 before the former couple wed in 2010. An insider confirmed to Us Weekly in 2013 that the couple, who share 8-year-old son Flynn, decided to end there marriage after three years.

The businesswoman moved on with Snapchat cofounder and CEO Evan Spiegel, who she married in 2017 and later welcomed son Hart with in 2018. She is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child.

Bloom, meanwhile, began dating Perry after they met at the CAA’s 2016 Golden Globes afterparty. They initially split in February 2017 before reconciling in April 2018. He popped the question on Valentine’s Day in February with a stunning ring, which could be reportedly worth nearly $6 million.

Despite their divorce, Bloom and Kerr have managed to maintain a friendly relationship over the years. At 2014’s Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, the English actor interrupted his former spouse’s red carpet interview to sweetly greet her. “Hi, you look amazing,” the Pirates of the Caribbean star said at the time, giving Kerr a kiss on the cheek. “Are you well?”Kerr, for her part, was smiling as she replied: “Yeah, yeah.”

In 2017, Kerr opened up about how her relationship with Bloom had shifted before and after their split. “It was the right thing to do; we weren’t bringing out the best in each other,” she told Porter magazine at the time. “There’s no hostility there, we’ll always be friends.”

