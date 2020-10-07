Orlando Bloom Reveals Who His and Katy Perry’s Daughter Daisy Resembles

Spitting image! Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s daughter, Daisy, looked just like her dad when she was born in August.

“When she was first came out, it was like, ‘Oh, it’s me a mini-me,’” the actor, 43, told Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday, October 7. “Fortunately, she got those Katy blues, which is perfect. The eyes do look like her.”

The Lord of the Rings star added that his little one also resembles his mom, Sonia Constance Josephine. “I got a little confused because Katy is breast-feeding a mini-me slash my mom,” he said during the Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance. “It’s like, ‘Who is she gonna look like next?’”

The talk show host, 62, joked that Daisy “maybe” will look like her in the future.

Bloom and Perry, 35, welcomed their first child together in August. The English star previously welcomed his son, Flynn, now 9, in 2011 with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

Flynn is “the best” big brother to Daisy, Bloom told DeGeneres, noting that he also has two other younger siblings. (Kerr and her husband, Evan Spiegel, share sons Hart, 2, and Myles, 23 months.)

“For the first time, he has a sister,” the Carnival Row star gushed on Wednesday. “He’s very well-versed in little babies. His mom has a couple. He’s wonderful. … We’re at home a lot [amid the coronavirus pandemic], so there’s been a lot of time for nesting and getting him to pick up his room and take care of the baby sort of.”

He went on to call himself “a baby whisperer” and said his infant sleeps through the night. “It’s always a process,” Bloom said. “It’s unbelievable. It’s a blessing. I wish for that. I’m still up at four in the morning.”

He and the Grammy nominee revealed in March that they had a baby on the way. The “I Kissed a Girl” singer debuted her budding belly in her “Never Worn White” music video at the time, and she shared the sex with a pink frosting reveal the following month.