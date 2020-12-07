The perfect present! Ariana Grande sent Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s 3-month-old daughter, Daisy, a Givenchy snowsuit on Sunday, December 6.

The American Idol judge, 36, unboxed the white outfit in an Instagram Story video captioned, “Ily.”

In the footage, the “I Kissed a Girl” singer showed a note from Grande, 27. “Katy and Orlando, Congrats and I adore you both. Love, Ariana,” the message read.

Perry and Bloom, 43, welcomed their baby girl in August. While Daisy is the California native’s first child, the actor became a dad in 2011 when his then-wife, Miranda Kerr, gave birth to their son, Flynn, now 9.

The English star gushed the following month that his son is the “best” big brother. “He’s very well-versed in little babies,” the Lord of the Rings star told Ellen DeGeneres in October, referencing Kerr and Evan Spiegel’s sons, Hart, 2, and Myles, 13 months. “For the first time, he has a sister. His mom has a couple. He’s wonderful.”

Bloom added at the time: “We’re at home a lot [amid the coronavirus pandemic], so there’s been a lot of time for nesting and getting him to pick up his room and take care of the baby sort of.”

Daisy sleeps through the night, the Carnival Row star went on to say during The Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance. He called himself a “baby whisperer,” but his fiancée said on Friday, December 4, that finding time for rest has been “a challenge.”

The Grammy nominee explained during a “Meditate America” event that while her daughter is “a gift,” Perry isn’t sure how to “get [back] those six hours that [she] used to get.”

She and Bloom have become “closer” as a couple since their infant’s arrival, a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month.

“Orlando has made Daisy his priority and slashed a lot of his work time to stay home for the holidays,” the insider said in November. “Orlando is so happy about being a new dad again. He has been doing the night feeds and helping out however he can. … At first, they were concerned that Katy was going to have to jump straight back into work, but she’s been fully focused on being a mom and happy staying home and spending time with Daisy.”