How Does Miranda Kerr Really Feel About Coparenting With Ex Orlando Bloom?

In the groove! Miranda Kerr and ex-husband Orlando Bloom have found their rhythm when it comes to raising their 11-year-old son, Flynn.

“Coparenting with Orlando and Katy [Perry] is something that I feel really happy about,” the 39-year-old Australia native told Vogue Australia in its August 2022 cover story, which was published on Monday, July 25.

The supermodel and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 45, split in 2013 after three years of marriage. Kerr went on to wed Evan Spiegel in 2017, with whom she welcomed children Hart and Miles in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Bloom, for his part, got engaged to Perry, 37, in February 2019 after dating on and off for three years. The twosome welcomed daughter Daisy in August 2020.

Despite parting ways nearly 10 years ago, Kerr insists that she and the Lord of the Rings actor have always seen eye to eye when it comes to their son’s happiness.

“From day one, when Orlando and I decided to separate, I said, ‘Listen, whatever we do, we have to put Flynn’s needs first, not our own.’ That’s the way we make our decisions,” the former Victoria’s Secret model told the outlet. “Family is my No. 1 priority, then work, then my company, which is like another baby.”

Kerr noted that her friendships “unfortunately” come after all of her other top priorities, adding, “But it’s not going to be like that forever.”

The Kora Organics founder confessed that her role as a parent is something she wouldn’t change for anything. “I just love being a mother and I always wanted three boys, so I feel really blessed that I have three healthy boys,” she told the magazine, revealing that another child is not completely off the table. “I feel like I’m open, so we’ll see what God decides.”

Over the years, Kerr and Bloom, as well as their significant others, have been open about their coparenting dynamic. In July 2020, Spiegel gave insight into his role as Flynn’s stepfather, telling WSJ. Magazine that all the adults are hands-on parents.

“What I saw from Miranda and Orlando was very different from what I experienced,” the Snapchat CEO, 32, explained at the time. “I am in no way a replacement for Flynn’s dad. I feel like [I’m part of] Team Flynn.”

The California native said that he admires his wife’s “Aussie way” of letting everyone into their home, including Bloom and Perry. “This is one of the things I love about Miranda,” Spiegel added. “Everyone is welcome.”

The bond between Flynn’s parents also extends to their partners, with Kerr and the “Firework” songstress becoming close friends over the years.

In July 2021, Perry shared a video via social media while doing a joint yoga class with the Treasure Yourself author, which included a playful moment of the musician spraying mist on Kerr’s face. “You two are the cutest ❤️ I mist all the fun 🤩,” the Carnival Row actor commented on the clip.

Kerr, for her part, reshared the post via her own Instagram Stories and added an “I love you” message to the “Roar” performer.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential