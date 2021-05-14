Trends just keep on changing! Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr were among many celebrities who mocked Orlando Bloom after he shared a very serious photo wearing a poncho.

“Ponch-bro 🌵🏜😁,” the Lord of the Rings actor, 44, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, May 13, sharing a selection of snaps of himself poncho’d up and posing dramatically in the wilderness.

While some friends and fans applauded his unique fashion choices, others were more curious about his stylistic decision.

“What are we going for here, just to be clear?” Gwyneth Paltrow commented. Kerr, Bloom’s ex-wife, reacted to the 48-year-old Goop founder’s comment with a crying laughing emoji, while the U.K. native noted he was “just lightening the mood.”

Perry, 36, had something to say about her fiancé’s new look as well.

“Baby can you please take the dogs out to pee I’m stuck on a call,” the American Idol judge wrote in her own comment.

The Carnival Row star and the “Teenage Dream” singer share 8-month-old daughter Daisy Dove. Bloom also shares a son, 10-year-old Flynn, with Kerr, 38.

Last month, the two women took to Instagram live to share some wisdom about parenting.

“I feel like I got the opportunity to climb every single mountain, especially career-wise, and see those views. A lot of them I was really grateful for, but there was no feeling like the feeling when I had my daughter,” the “Dark Horse” singer explained on April 13. “I mean, that was all the love that I was ever searching for, like, bam, wholeness!”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, who also shares sons Hart, 2, and Myles, 18 months, with her husband, Evan Spiegel, agreed, saying that her children are her “No. 1 love.”

The Australia native split from Bloom in 2013, two years after Flynn was born. However, she coexists very well with her ex-husband and Perry.

“I adore Katy, and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is just the most important thing,” Kerr said during a November 2020 panel. “I’m just so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other, and I’m so grateful that I found my incredible husband and just that we all really respect each other.”