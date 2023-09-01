Miranda Kerr and husband Evan Spiegel’s family is getting a little bigger.

“So excited to announce baby no. 4 🥹,” Kerr, 40, wrote via Snapchat on Friday, September 1, alongside a solo shot of her posing and cradling her baby bump.

In a second photo, Kerr smiled while wearing loose-fitting jeans and a white flowy crop top, writing,, “And it’s a boy.” She then shared an image t of four sets of children’s shoes — seemingly belonging to her own kids — in various sizes with numbered blocks in front of the footwear. She added the hashtag “boy mom” underneath.

Kerr is the proud mom of three boys. She shares sons Hart, 5, and Myles, 3, with Spiegel, 33. Kerr and the Snapchat founder wed in 2017. The model is also mom of son Flynn, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom. Bloom, 46, and Kerr were married from 2010 to 2013. (Bloom has since moved on with fiancée Katy Perry. The couple, who got engaged in 2019, welcomed daughter Daisy in 2020.)

Related: Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2023 Hollywood stars including Brody Jenner and Logic announced in 2023 that they are expanding their families by welcoming new babies. Jenner shared on January 1 that his now-fiancée, Tia Blanco, was pregnant with their first child. “To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family […]

Since Kerr and Bloom split, the pair have had an amicable relationship as they coparent their little one. Kerr opened up about her dynamic with her ex in a July 2022 interview with Vogue Australia.

“From day one, when Orlando and I decided to separate, I said, ‘Listen, whatever we do, we have to put Flynn’s needs first, not our own.’ That’s the way we make our decisions,” she explained. “Family is my No. 1 priority, then work, then my company, which is like another baby, and then, unfortunately, my friends, but it’s not going to be like that forever.”

In her interview, Kerr also expressed her gratitude for her boys and how happy she was being a mom of three. She also hinted that she wouldn’t be opposed to adding a new member to her family.

“I just love being a mother and I always wanted three boys, so I feel really blessed that I have three healthy boys,” Kerr gushed while noting she was “open” to the possibility of baby No. 4. “So we’ll see what God decides.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Model Moms! A Guide to Gigi, Gisele and More Supermodels' Kids Model moms! From the runway to the playroom, many well-known supermodels have learned to balance their careers with raising little ones at home. Gigi Hadid became a mom in September 2020 when she and then-partner Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter, Khai. (Hadid and the former One Direction crooner dated on and off beginning in 2015 […]

Since Kerr and Bloom have moved on with their respective partners, the group has become a little family of their own. Kerr and Perry, 38, even have a strong friendship of their own.

“Miranda and Katy have a super close relationship,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly about the women’s dynamic. “They tend to spend family holidays together, they exchange parenting tips and have one-on-one girl talks.”