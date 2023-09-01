Cancel OK
Miranda Kerr Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4, Her 3rd With Husband Evan Spiegel: ‘So Excited’

Miranda Kerr and husband Evan Spiegel’s family is getting a little bigger.

“So excited to announce baby no. 4 🥹,” Kerr, 40, wrote via Snapchat on Friday, September 1, alongside a solo shot of her posing and cradling her baby bump.

In a second photo, Kerr smiled while wearing loose-fitting jeans and a white flowy crop top, writing,, “And it’s a boy.” She then shared an image t of four sets of children’s shoes — seemingly belonging to her own kids — in various sizes with numbered blocks in front of the footwear. She added the hashtag “boy mom” underneath.

Kerr is the proud mom of three boys. She shares sons Hart, 5, and Myles, 3, with Spiegel, 33. Kerr and the Snapchat founder wed in 2017. The model is also mom of son Flynn, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom. Bloom, 46, and Kerr were married from 2010 to 2013. (Bloom has since moved on with fiancée Katy Perry. The couple, who got engaged in 2019, welcomed daughter Daisy in 2020.)

Since Kerr and Bloom split, the pair have had an amicable relationship as they coparent their little one. Kerr opened up about her dynamic with her ex in a July 2022 interview with Vogue Australia.

“From day one, when Orlando and I decided to separate, I said, ‘Listen, whatever we do, we have to put Flynn’s needs first, not our own.’ That’s the way we make our decisions,” she explained. “Family is my No. 1 priority, then work, then my company, which is like another baby, and then, unfortunately, my friends, but it’s not going to be like that forever.”

Miranda Kerr Is Pregnant Expecting Baby No. 4 Her 3rd With Husband Evan Spiegel So Excited 427
Courtesy of Miranda Kerr/SnapChat

In her interview, Kerr also expressed her gratitude for her boys and how happy she was being a mom of three. She also hinted that she wouldn’t be opposed to adding a new member to her family.

“I just love being a mother and I always wanted three boys, so I feel really blessed that I have three healthy boys,” Kerr gushed while noting she was “open” to the possibility of baby No. 4. “So we’ll see what God decides.”

Since Kerr and Bloom have moved on with their respective partners, the group has become a little family of their own. Kerr and Perry, 38, even have a strong friendship of their own.

“Miranda and Katy have a super close relationship,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly about the women’s dynamic. “They tend to spend family holidays together, they exchange parenting tips and have one-on-one girl talks.”

