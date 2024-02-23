Harry Styles’ uncle era has been unlocked thanks to the arrival of sister Gemma Styles’ baby girl.

The pop star’s older sibling announced that she and longtime partner Michal Mlynowski just became first-time parents.

“👋🏻 Hello from maternity leave! Took some time off to ensure the safe arrival of our baby girl, who is adored by her whole family 🫶🏻,” Gemma, 33, captioned an Instagram post on Friday, February 23. “I know that this news can be difficult for many people and I’m sending you lots of love 🤍.”

Along with the sweet caption, Gemma shared two black-and-white photos with her baby girl. The first image featured Gemma and Mlynowski walking outside with the baby strapped to Mlynowski’s chest. The second photo showed Gemma in what appeared to be a hospital bed, cradling the newborn in her arms.

Gemma and Mlynowski have been together since 2015. He was first introduced to fans when One Direction performed at the Apple Music Festival in September of that year.

“I’m sorry if I seem a little distracted, my sister’s on a date and I’m trying to keep an eye on it,” Harry joked to the crowd at the time. “They’re up there somewhere. … So just please behave yourselves, it’s disgusting.”

While Harry, 30, has yet to address the news, Anne Twist — mom to Harry and Gemma — subtly reacted with a “like” on her daughter’s Instagram post.

Related: Harry Styles Through the Years: From One Direction Heartthrob to Rock God Harry Styles has had quite the transformation since the early days of his career. The Brit entered into the spotlight in 2010 after trying out for The X Factor UK. During Styles’ time on the show, creator and judge Simon Cowell paired him with fellow contestants Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik […]

Gemma has been candid about her close relationship with Harry as his fame continued to grow after he joined One Direction in 2010.

“None of us wanted him to fail, but we never dreamed things would go the way they did. That call never came,” Gemma wrote in a piece for Another Man magazine in 2018. “He has just kept on winning and winning — maybe not The X Factor, but there’s no denying he’s golden. My baby brother never came home again. He grew up, and all of our memories became his origin story.”

The brother-sister duo also surprised their mom with photos in Vogue when Harry was on the magazine’s December 2020 cover. Harry and Gemma posed together for a shot that made it in the magazine. The “Good Influence” podcast host also spoke about her and Harry’s childhood in the feature.

“My mum loved to dress us up. I always hated it, and Harry was always quite into it. She did some really elaborate papier-mâché outfits: She made a giant mug and then painted an atlas on it, and that was Harry being ‘The World Cup,’” Gemma recalled at the time. “Harry also had a little dalmatian-dog outfit, a hand-me-down from our closest family friends. He would just spend an inordinate amount of time wearing that outfit.”