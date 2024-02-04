Shaquil Barrett and his wife, Jordanna Barrett, welcomed their fifth baby, a daughter, on Saturday, February 3.

“We welcomed our sweet Allanah Ray, our heart is so full! 💕,” Jordanna, 30, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, sharing the newborn’s first photos. “We love you so much already babygirl!”

Jordanna announced in June 2023 that she was pregnant less than two months after the tragic death of her 2-year-old daughter, Arrayah.

“A few weeks after our sweet girl’s heaven day, Shaquil and I found out we were expecting! I just know Arrayah had a special hand in picking this sweet girl to add to our family,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “We are so beyond blessed, so beyond grateful that God chose to give us another little girl!”

Jordanna continued: “We miss our Arrayah every second of every day, but I rest in knowing she’s going to be the best big sister angel to little miss Allanah! … Arrayah has given me hope. She has changed so many lives with the short 2 years she blessed this Earth, and God works in such mysterious ways, but I will never ever doubt his plans for my life. Through the worst of the worst, he turns and uses ALL things for good. I will trust when it’s the hardest, and praise him through all things good. His plans are far more better than my own and always always will be.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker, 31, and Jordanna — who also share sons Shaquil Jr. and Braylon and daughter Aaliyah — teased at the time that they planned to name their newest arrival Allanah Ray.

Jordanna’s pregnancy came shortly after news broke that Arrayah had died in April after drowning in the family’s swimming pool. A police report obtained by the Associated Press at the time noted that Arrayah’s death was a “purely accidental and tragic incident.”

“Our world will never be the same,” Jordanna wrote via Instagram the following May. “Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers. … Until we see each other again, please watch over your siblings and momma and dada. We love you forever and ever and always. I can’t wait to see that precious smile again, and just hug you so close. I would do absolutely anything. There is no Barrett 6 without you, and we will forever hold your place down here, until we all meet again in heaven. I love you forever and always.”

Jordanna, who married the NFL star in February 2012, further memorialized the late toddler by getting a tattoo of angel wings and a halo on her wrist.