Always with her. Shaquil Barrett‘s wife, Jordanna Barrett, honored their late daughter, Arrayah, with a meaningful tattoo.

Jordanna, 30, took to her Instagram Story over the weekend to share the new ink dedicated to her child. “I miss you so much my girl. My heart is so shattered,” she captioned the photo which showed a pair of angel wings and a halo on her inner wrist.

The social worker, who also shares kids Shaquil Jr., Braylon, 9, and Aaliyah, 8, with Shaquil, 30, previously broke her silence after her youngest child drowned in the family’s swimming pool late last month.

“Thank you all for all the messages, flowers, thoughts and prayers. Our world will never be the same. Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers. I love you so much my baby. I am so so sorry,” she wrote via Instagram on Thursday, May 4. “Until we see each other again, please watch over your siblings and momma and dada. We love you forever and ever and always. I can’t wait to see that precious smile again, and just hug you so close. I would do absolutely anything. There is no Barrett 6 without you, and we will forever hold your place down here, until we all meet again in heaven. I love you forever and always.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The football player, for his part, has shared messages of support on social media in the aftermath of his child’s tragic death. The Tampa Bay Times reported on April 30 that officers arrived at the couple’s house following a call about a toddler falling into a pool. The young girl was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead after unsuccessful efforts to revive her.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family,” read a statement from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ social media account that same day. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

The Associated Press has since reported that an investigation into Arrayah’s passing is still ongoing. “It is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident,” stated a report from the police, which the outlet obtained shortly after the news made headlines.

After honoring her daughter with a tattoo, Jordanna posted an emotional message, writing via Instagram on Monday, May 8, “I miss your laugh. I miss your smile. I miss your hugs, I miss your mommas. I miss everything about you. My heart is so shattered. I would do anything to give you one more hug, one more I love you. One more anything. I wish I could go back and change time. I wish I could hold you so close. I just miss you my Arrayah girl. I just miss you.”

The post continued: “I love you forever. And am counting down the days until I get to be with you again! Memories will never be enough. But thank you for the best 2 years of our lives. Your smile and laugh will forever be engraved in me. You are the sunshine to my days, and the beats to my heart. The world was a better place because you were in it. I love you forever and always and miss every big and little thing about you. Please stay close, momma needs you. ❤️.”