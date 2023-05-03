Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Shaquil Barrett’s wife, Jordanna Barrett, broke her silence over the loss of the couple’s youngest child, Arrayah, days after the 2-year-old drowned.

“Our world will never be the same,” Jordanna wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, May 3, alongside photos of their late daughter from her second birthday party in April. “Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers.”

The Tampa Bay Times reported on Sunday, April 30, that Arrayah was rushed to the hospital after falling into the family’s pool that morning. The toddler was pronounced dead after doctors were unable to successfully revive her.

“I love you so much my baby. I am so so sorry,” Jordanna — who also shares sons Shaquil Jr., 11, and Braylon, 9, and daughter Aaliyah, 8, with the football star, 30 — wrote via social media on Wednesday. “Until we see each other again, please watch over your siblings and momma and dada. We love you forever and ever and always.”

The NFL player’s wife of 11 years, who was also his high school sweetheart, added: “I can’t wait to see that precious smile again, and just hug you so close. I would do absolutely anything.”

She concluded, “There is no Barrett 6 without you, and we will forever hold your place down here, until we all meet again in heaven. I love you forever and always.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Jordanna’s remarks, which included a “thank you” to all of her and Shaquil’s fans and friends for their “messages, flowers, thoughts and prayers,” is the first public statement the family has released since their baby girl’s death.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization, for its part, released a message of support on Sunday for the athlete and his loved ones following the news. (Arrayah’s passing came less than two weeks after her parents celebrated her second birthday on April 19.)

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family,” read a statement from the Florida team shared via Twitter at the time. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time.”

The message continued: “While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

The little one’s death “is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time,” according to a police report obtained by The Associated Press. However, the outlet reported that an investigation into Arrayah’s passing is ongoing. The dead is currently being treated as “a purely accidental and tragic incident,” per the police filing.

On Wednesday, Jordanna also shared a link with her followers to Arrayah’s obituary, confirming that she and Shaquil will be having a “private funeral service” on Friday, May 5. Instead of donations, the duo asked that all attendees “honor Arrayah’s memory by wearing bright colors” to the service.