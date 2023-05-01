Tom Brady offered his condolences to former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Shaquil Barrett after his 2-year-old daughter, Arrayah, drowned in the family’s swimming pool.

The former professional quarterback, 45, took to Instagram Story on Sunday, April 30, to share a photo of Barrett’s family. “The Brady’s love you,” Brady wrote. The retired NFL star shares son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Barrett, 30, has yet to publicly address his child’s tragic death. The Tampa Bay Times reported on Sunday that officers arrived at the athlete’s house following a call about a toddler falling into a pool. The young girl was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead after unsuccessful efforts to revive her.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family,” read a statement from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ social media account that same day. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

The Associated Press has since reported that an investigation into Arrayah’s passing is still ongoing. “It is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident,” stated a report from the police, which the outlet obtained on Sunday.

Shaquil, who shared his little girl with wife Jordanna Barrett, celebrated his daughter’s second birthday weeks before her death. “Happy 2nd bday to my cutie girl. So sweet and cute. You made our family complete. I love you baby girl😘😘 #TGBTG #BIG2,” he captioned photos of Arrayah via Instagram on April 19.

Jordanna also dedicated a sweet tribute to Arrayah in honor of her special day, writing via Instagram, “Happy Second birthday my little Arrayah Sunshine! We love you so much! You are the completion to our family, the apple to our eyes. You’ve become the most fun, energetic, entertaining, sweet, kind, smart, precious little girl we could have ever dreamed of! Your big sis, big bros, and momma and daddy love you to the moon and back 💕 happy birthday Arrayah Sue 🌸.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, share children Shaquil Jr., Braylon, 9, and Aaliyah, 8.