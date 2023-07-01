Less than two months after Shaquil Barrett and his wife, Jordanna Barrett, mourned the tragic death of daughter Arrayah, she is pregnant with another baby.

“A few weeks after our sweet girl’s heaven day, Shaquil and I found out we were expecting! I just know Arrayah had a special hand in picking this sweet girl to add to our family,” Jordanna, 30, wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 30. “We are so beyond blessed, so beyond grateful that God chose to give us another little girl!”

She continued: “We miss our Arrayah every second of every day, but I rest in knowing she’s going to be the best big sister angel to little miss Allanah! … Arrayah has given me hope. She has changed so many lives with the short 2 years she blessed this Earth, and God works in such mysterious ways, but I will never ever doubt his plans for my life. Through the worst of the worst, he turns and uses ALL things for good. I will trust when it’s the hardest, and praise him through all things good. His plans are far more better than my own and always always will be.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker, 30, and his wife — who also share three older children — revealed that their little one will be named Allanah Ray. Jordanna is due in February 2024.

News broke in April that 2-year-old Arrayah had died after drowning in the family’s swimming pool.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time,” a statement on the Bucs official Twitter page read at the time. “While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

A police report obtained by the Associated Press at the time noted that Arrayah’s death was a “purely accidental and tragic incident.”

Less than one week later, Jordanna broke her silence on her daughter’s loss. “Our world will never be the same,” she wrote via Instagram on May 3. “Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers. … Until we see each other again, please watch over your siblings and momma and dada. We love you forever and ever and always. I can’t wait to see that precious smile again, and just hug you so close. I would do absolutely anything. There is no Barrett 6 without you, and we will forever hold your place down here, until we all meet again in heaven. I love you forever and always.”

Jordanna commemorated the late toddler’s memory several weeks later by getting a wrist tattoo of angel wings and a halo.

Shaquil and Jordanna, who were high school sweethearts, got married in February 2012. After their nuptials, they welcomed four kids together: Shaquil Jr., Braylon, Aaliyah and Arrayah. Baby Allanah will be their fifth child.