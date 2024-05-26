Ayesha Curry Gives Birth to Baby No 4 With Husband Stephen Curry

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry’s family has grown again with the arrival of their fourth baby.

“Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!!” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post on Sunday, May 26. “He’s doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful!”

Ayesha, 35, and Stephen, 36, revealed that their little one arrived on May 11.

The pair shared a black-and-white pic of the newborn, who’s name is Caius Chai.

The cookbook author announced in March that she and the NBA player were expecting. In a cover story with her Sweet July magazine, Ayesha explained why the couple decided to expand their brood.

“I would load up the car and think, ‘Oh, I forgot something,’” she noted. “But nobody was forgotten. It started to turn my brain a little bit. Maybe somebody was missing. So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family.”

Stephen and Ayesha tied the knot in July 2011 and went on to welcome daughter Riley in July 2012, daughter Ryan in July 2015 and son Canon in July 2018.

Although Ayesha had three previous experiences with expectant motherhood, her fourth pregnancy was unlike the others.

“I’m in my 30s, and so there’s all this paperwork referring to the experience as a ‘geriatric pregnancy’ and all the concerns that come along with that,” she said. “I think there’s something that needs to be more nuanced when it comes to women, their age and conversations around having children. Many women in their 30s and 40s are going through this for the first time, and being told you’re ‘old’ feels alarming and wild.”

As for how her children viewed her pregnancy, Ayesha pointed out that they were old enough to have more awareness of the process. “They’re at such different ages and stages in life,” she shared. “Their perspectives are so different and it’s been the most exciting thing.”

After Ayesha confirmed her impending arrival, Stephen reposted her baby bump photo via Instagram, writing, “Vol. 4 ❤️👀😍.”

In May 2021, Ayesha reflected on starting her family in her early 20s, explaining that it “always felt right” to marry Stephen at that point but it forced her to “make a lot of decisions” about her life.

“What I started to realize was I was becoming this woman at such a young age when other people would still potentially be in college or just figuring out who they want to be,” she said on the “Skimm’d From the Couch” podcast. “I was getting married and having kids, and it got to a point when I was like, I’ve spent my whole life since I was a little girl attempting to play these other people and auditioning to be these other people that I don’t even know what I like or who I am because I’ve spent my whole life trying to figure out how to be somebody else.”

Ayesha insisted that she “thoroughly enjoyed being a mom” but felt she could juggle parenthood and a career, which she later achieved with the success of her culinary ventures.