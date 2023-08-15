Audrey Roloff clapped back at pregnancy speculation — and slammed fans for commenting on women’s bodies.

“Really guys? Don’t we know not to ask this question?” Roloff, 32, wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 13, after receiving DMs about a possible baby bump in her pictures. “But no, I’m not [pregnant].”

Roloff initially caused a stir with her followers when she posted a bikini photo in which her stomach was protruding about an inch. In the picture, Roloff was holding onto her 21-month-old son, Radley, while standing by a tractor.

“Guess I should have chosen this pic/angle instead, but Rad looked cuter in the other one,” she wrote, sharing a second image in which her belly was flat.

Audrey shares Radley — along with daughter Ember, 5, and son Bode, 3 — with husband Jeremy Roloff. Although Audrey is open about her family on social media, she explained on Monday, August 14, that it’s not always easy living in the spotlight.

“I feel constantly misunderstood, especially in this space. I’m sure you have too. And I think it can be tempting for all of us to come online and try to set the records straight … try to explain and defend your thoughts, opinions, beliefs, dreams and lifestyle to anyone who seems disapproving in any way,” she captioned an Instagram video of her playing with her kids in the same blue bikini she wore over the weekend. “But it’s like explaining to flies why honey is better than shit. It’s a waste of time. And your time is so much better spent making honey!😜.”

The Little People, Big World alum added: “There is so much more freedom in letting go of other people’s perceptions and opinions about how you live your life. In releasing the temptation to explain or respond to the assumptions, criticisms, judgements, and negativity from people who aren’t really for you. Instead, just keep on making your honey🍯.”

After marrying Jeremy, 33, in 2014, Audrey was thrust onto the show and into the spotlight. Her message to fans on Sunday marked the second time in five months she’s had to shut down pregnancy rumors. In March, Audrey shared a photo of prenatal supplements via her Instagram Stories in response to a fan Q&A. The picture made some fans think she was expecting baby No. 4.

“Woahhhh y’all can calm down I’m not pregnant just taking a prenatal to prepare my body in advance,” Audrey replied via social media at the time. “I’ve never been consistent taking it before getting pregnant so trying to get ahead of it this time!”

Audrey previously told fans that she and Jeremy “never put a number” on how many kids they’d have. She explained during an Instagram Q&A in October 2022 that the couple “don’t feel like [they’re] done” with three.