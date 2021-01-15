Next chapter! Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are looking ahead after stepping away from Little People, Big World, and have no plans of going back.

“We are so thankful for the opportunity that the family show gave us but being able to harness that energy and do what we’re doing now gives us so much more life purpose [and] passion,” Jeremy, 30, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, January 13, while promoting he and Audrey’s new book, Creative Love: 10 Ways to Build a Fun and Lasting Love. “Going back to reality TV kind of feels like a step into history at this point.”

He added that they would “never write it off,” noting that he and Audrey, 29, have “thought about starting a YouTube channel” and even been in touch with “many production companies” about a possible show. However, they plan to wait until “the time is right,” he noted.

Audrey and Jeremy announced their exit from the Roloff family’s TLC reality series in 2018. Jeremy shared the news via Instagram, telling fans “the time has come.” He revealed that he made the decision “a year ago,” adding that they had “an amazing run” on Little People, Big World. He promised fans that he and Audrey weren’t “disappearing” and had plenty of exciting things in the works. They’ve since released several books, including A Love Letter Life in April 2019 and Memories of Us in October 2020. their latest book was released on January 5.

Although they won’t be returning to TV, Audrey and Jeremy will be plenty busy. The Marriage Journal author told Us on Wednesday that she and her husband are ready to have more children. “We’ve always said we wanted to have a big family, and I do feel like my body [is] totally recovered now,” she shared. “We want to have more kids sometime soon.”

The couple welcomed daughter, Ember, 3, in September 2017. Their son Bode, 12 months, arrived two years later in January 2020. Audrey shared the first photo of Bode on Instagram shortly after his birth, showing the infant being held by her eldest child. “She is just the sweetest big sister already,” she captioned the sweet snapshot.

Audrey and Jeremy maintain a close relationship with Jeremy’s brother, Zach Roloff, and his wife, Tori Roloff, who currently appear on Little People, Big World alongside parents Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff. Zach, 30, and Tori, 29, have two children, Jackson, 3, and Lilah, 13 months, who love to spend time with Audrey and Jeremy’s kids.

“It’s been really good to have someone that we can share in our season of life with,” Jeremy told Us. “Kids go play and then we discuss parenting or whatever it might be. And it’s been really great.”