Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff’s 2-year-old daughter, Ember, has been a big sister for less than two months, but she’s already a pro!

“She’s done really great,” Audrey, 28, reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “I think she really likes the responsibility of, ‘I’m helping Mom and Dad.’ She’s very into babies and stuff, like even before he was born. … It could just be a girl thing but she’s taken to him very, very well. She wants to help.”

The Oregon native adds that her daughter does want more attention since her baby brother Bode’s January birth, “but for the most part, she’s done a really good job of adjusting and wanting to help. She’s very sweet with him. … If he’s crying or fussing when I’m changing his diaper, she’ll want to come over and hold his hand. She says, ‘It’s OK baby brother!’ So that’s so good. It’s been really sweet and super cute to watch.”

Ember has also given her parents a helping hand. “She’s always willing to throw away the dirty diapers for us,” the TLC personality tells Us.

Audrey and her husband, 29, who wed in September 2014, have already set their sights on a bigger brood. “We have always wanted to have more,” she explains to Us. “We don’t put a number on it. We always say we’ll take them one at a time. You never know what you’re going to get, but Lord willing, we’d love to have more. Jeremy’s one of four, so he’d at least like to get there, so we’ll see.”

For now, the reality stars are loving life with their little ones — and with their nephew Jackson, 2, and niece Lilah, 3 months. Jeremy’s twin brother, Zach Roloff, and his wife, Tori Roloff, welcomed their kids around the same time as their former Little People, Big World costars.

“Everyone always asks us if we planned it and I’m like, ‘Um, it doesn’t really work that way,’” Audrey tells Us. “But it is a blessing. … It’s nice to have someone to bounce things off of. We have group texts where we’re like, ‘Hey, is this normal?’”

With reporting by Ingrid Meilan