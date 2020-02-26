Future full house! Audrey Roloff wants more children with her husband, Jeremy Roloff, after welcoming baby No. 2.

“We have always wanted to have more,” the Little People, Big World alum, 28, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, February 24. “We don’t put a number on it. We always say we’ll take them one at a time. You never know what you’re going to get, but Lord willing, we’d love to have more.”

The Oregon native, who shares daughter Ember, 2, and son Bode, 1 month, with her husband, 29, went on to tell Us, “Jeremy’s one of four, so he’d t least like to get there, so we’ll see.”

The couple wed in 2014 and welcomed their two kids within months of Jeremy’s twin brother Zach Roloff’s children — and the little ones are “super close.” (The TLC personality, also 29, and his wife, Tori Roloff, share son Jackson, 2, and daughter Lilah, 3 months.)

“Everyone always asks us if we planned it and I’m like, ‘Um, it doesn’t really work that way,’” Audrey told Us. “But it is a blessing. … It’s nice to have someone to bounce things off of. We have group texts where we’re like, ‘Hey, is this normal?’”

She gushed, “It’s just so sweet to have Ember and Jackson so close in age that they can play together so well now, and it’s just been so fun to be able to go to the farm and watch them run around. I can’t wait to see these littles get older and then they’ll be four cousins together. It’s fun to have a growing bigger family, and they’re so close to us. It’s so nice, they live literally five minutes away.”

She and Tori, 28, shared sweet shots from the moment Bode and Lilah met in January. “Welcome to the world cousin Bode! We love you so much already,” Tori captioned her social media upload. “@jeremyroloff and @audreyroloff y’all make cute babies! #roloffroundup #twinningagain.”

She and Zach also want to add more babies to their brood, telling Us exclusively in May 2019: “We have plans. We want a family. I would love four or five kids. I want a little pack. Right now, we’re just kind of [like], if it happens, it happens. … It’s just on God’s timing and just whenever. We’re ready for it.”

With reporting by Ingrid Meilan