Little People Big World alum Audrey Roloff is pregnant with her and husband Jeremy Roloff’s fourth baby.

“Secrets out… Baby #4 is on the way!!!🤰🏼,” Audrey, 32, captioned an Instagram Reel on Monday, November 20. “We are so excited to be growing our family again and adding another little grommet to our crew!🤗 #babynumber4 #pregnancyannouncement.”

In the sweet clip, Audrey turned to Jeremy, 33, and whispered something in his ear. After getting the message, Jeremy picked up his wife and twirled her around as their three children, daughter Ember, 6, and sons Bode, 3, and Radley, 2, waited to hear the news.

Once Jeremy was done celebrating, he relayed the message to his eldest daughter. Ember then proceeded to play telephone with her little brothers. The video ended with Radley sharing the exciting news by saying “Big brother!”

Earlier this year, Audrey shut down speculation that she was expecting when fans messaged her about a bikini pic.

“Really guys? Don’t we know not to ask this question?” she wrote via her Instagram Story in August after receiving DMs about a possible baby bump in her pictures. “But no, I’m not [pregnant].”

Audrey showed off another photo taken from a different angle with her stomach looking flat. “Guess I should have chosen this pic/angle instead, but Rad looked cuter in the other one,” she penned.

Jeremy is the second eldest son of Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff, who are also the parents of Zach Roloff, Jacob Roloff and Molly Roloff. The famous family were the stars of the hit TLC series which began airing in 2006.

Audrey joined the family in 2014 when she and Jeremy tied the knot in Oregon. The couple exited LPBW in 2018, one year after they welcomed Ember.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come. A year ago, I made the decision that this season would be our last,” Jeremy wrote via Instagram at the time. “It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun. We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically — the show [must] go on!”