Still head over heels! Tori Roloff and her husband, Zach Roloff, celebrated five years of marriage with a romantic trip to Cannon Beach, Oregon.

The Little People, Big World star, 29, shared two photos on Sunday, July 26, via Instagram of their getaway. In one photo, Tori and Zach, 30, are sitting on a deck while she gives him a kiss on the cheek. The second snapshot shows off the pair’s scenic beach view.

“I’m so thankful that I have a man that I still love spending time with,” Tori captioned the post. “I still want to find new things about @zroloff07 and I still want to date him. Thank you all so much for your well wishes and words of affirmation!! I do miss my babies and can’t wait to snuggle up with them! Happy anniversary babe uh!!”

The TLC star added that their trip was filled with “good weather, amazing food, games, the BEST @domaineserene wine, and amazing company.”

The pair even found time to rewatch a video of their wedding ceremony. Tori and Zach tied the knot in June 2015 in front of nearly 200 guests at the Roloff family farm. They are the parents of son Jackson, 3, and daughter Lilah, 8 months.

The twosome also honored the special day with touching tributes to each other via Instagram. The Oregon native posted a photo of herself and Zach sitting in the grass with their arms wrapped around each other.

“5 years ago I made the easiest decision of my life,” Tori captioned the picture. “To marry Zach. I have learned more in the past 5 years than I feel like I have in my last 29. I am so thankful for Zach’s guiding heart and his patience for me and our kids.”

She continued, “He is the best leader for our family and he makes us all better every single day. There’s no one else that makes me laugh harder or smile bigger. I love you so much babe uh. Let’s keep this thing rolling. Happy anniversary! ❤️ #storyofzachandtori #zandtpartyoffour.”

Zach, for his part, shared a series of pictures of Tori throughout the years.

“Happy 5th Wedding Anniversary Tori! ❤️,” he wrote. “Our story is my favorite of all time. Love you!”

Scroll down to see photos from Tori and Zach’s anniversary trip.