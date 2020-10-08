Family of five? Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff have mixed feelings about the timing of baby No. 3.

“I want to, like, get it going,” Zach, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 6, while promoting Little People, Big World. “I don’t want to be, like, 45 and still [having kids].”

His wife, 29, chimed in, “If he could birth them, then I would be like, ‘Go for it.’ I’m a little bit more like, ‘Let’s just enjoy what we have for a minute.’”

Tori, who gave birth to son Jackson, 3, and daughter Lilah, 10 months, added that she is “nervous” to conceive again after having C-sections in May 2017 and November 2019.

“I want to have the option to have four kids,” she explained to Us. “I don’t ever want it to be really hard for me … so I think giving my body as much time to recover as possible could help that.”

For now, the TLC personalities are keeping the peace between their son and daughter. “Jackson has some jealousy [over his baby sister],” Zach told Us on Tuesday. “Even when Tori and me talk, Jackson will, like, butt in.”

Tori agreed, explaining, “With Lilah too, I think he gets bored of her because she can’t, like, go out and scooter with him. He loves to play with her for five minutes, and then he’s kind of over it. But he’s a good big brother. He helps her a lot, which is nice.”

The couple’s youngest is reaching many new milestones, she added. “She’s sitting up now, which is really nice when she wants to. She’s kind of a princess. She’s like, ‘I’d rather have somebody hold me up.’ But she’s talking a lot, babbling, loves her brother. She’s moving everywhere. You can’t put her down anymore.”

As for their toddler, Jackson is “pretty good” behavior-wise, but “asks the same question over and over again.”

Little People, Big World airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi