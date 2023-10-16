Tori Roloff embraced the Halloween season — and got some quality time — with oldest son Jackson during a recent Disneyland getaway.

“A Disney trip for the books! I loved spending 1:1 time with my oldest,” Roloff, 32, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 15. “We won’t soon forget this one.”

The Little People Big World star shared a video from their mother-son adventure, including Jackson, 6, riding the teacups, eating soft serve ice cream and wielding a lightsaber. (Tori shares Jackson, Lilah, 3, and Josiah, 17 months, with husband Zach Roloff.)

In between all the fun, Jackson posed for a photo with his mom in front of the park’s giant Mickey Mouse pumpkin, which is part of the décor for Halloween.

“We had the absolute best time! Just mama and Jackson! @disneyland you did not disappoint — once again,” Tori captioned a series of snaps on Sunday. “Getting this one-on-one time with Jackson was such a blessing!”

The TLC personality called her oldest child “the ultimate traveler,” revealing that Jackson “rallied his way through both parks without a single complaint!” The twosome enjoyed Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure while taking a break from their life in Washington.

“I love how confident and easy going he is and it makes traveling with him so fun! I can’t wait to do it again!” Tori wrote, adding that she was “so thankful” to hang out in California with pal Lisa Melchior-Ingram and her family. “We love your family so much!! Disneyland Paris next!! Now back home to snuggle my other babies!!”

Tori’s mother-son vacation marked her third escape to Disneyland in the past year. She went on a “moms’ trip” in March, leaving all three kids at home. Two months prior, Tori and Zach, 33, jetted off to the Happiest Place on Earth for the first time as a family of five.

“Forever grateful for trips like this °o°,” Tori captioned an Instagram video in early February, documenting the squad’s adventure one month prior.

The Roloffs’ travels didn’t stop with Disneyland. In August, Tori and Zach took a break from parenting and had a couple’s vacation in Canada.

“Ahhh, some time away with my favorite person. I highly recommend vacationing with your spouse,” Tori, who married Zach in 2015, wrote via Instagram at the time. “What a gift the last three days have been! Uninterrupted quality time! Exploring 🇨🇦! And seeing two friends commit themselves to each before God.”

She added: “Canada, you are rad. We loved exploring your forests, eating your food, and walking your beaches. I can’t wait to come back (maybe with the kids next time, eh?😏)! Now back home to our babiesss!”