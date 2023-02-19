Meant to be! Little People, Big World stars Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff’s relationship has come a long way since their initial meet cute.

The twosome met while the photographer was working on the Roloff family farm — which was run by Zach’s parents, Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff — in 2010. Zach and Tori started off as friends, but their connection started to bloom, and they began to date.

“We were both too shy to really approach one another, but we had both told a fellow co-worker we thought the other was cute!” Tori recalled to The Knot in 2014. “This co-worker of ours was so insistent that Zach talk to me, but he was too nervous so nothing really came about. However, about 3 or 4 months later, Zach finally got the courage to call me. We went out to a movie, and have been seeing each other ever since.”

After dating for four years, the Oregon native got down on one knee at their favorite spot at the Roloff farm. Nearly one year later, the TV personalities wed in the same place where they initially met. The July 2015 nuptials were broadcasted on LPBW one month later in a two-hour special.

After a year of wedded bliss, the reality stars announced they were expecting their first child.

“Zach and I are SO excited to FINALLY tell you guys the news!” Tori wrote via Instagram in November 2016. “Thank you so much already for the love and support we have received! This is going to be one fun adventure! #ZandTpartyofthree.”

In May 2017, the couple welcomed their first child, son Jackson. Two years later, Tori and Zach exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about wanting to expand their family.

“We have plans,” Zach teased to Us In May 2019. “We want a family. I would love four or five kids. I want a little pack. Right now, we’re just kind of [like], if it happens, it happens.”

Less than two weeks later, the parents exclusively revealed to Us they were expecting their second child, a baby girl.

“We are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother!” the TLC stars gushed to Us. “We can not wait to meet our sweet baby girl!

In November 2019, the trio became a family of four when Tori gave birth to their daughter Lilah. However, tragedy struck the Roloff family when the couple revealed that they suffered a miscarriage in March 2021.

“We were so excited to share some exciting news this week. We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn’t wait to share,” Tori wrote via Instagram. “We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier.”

Eight months later, the duo announced they were expecting again. Tori and Zach welcomed their rainbow baby, son Josiah, in May 2022.

Keep scrolling for Tori and Zach’s relationship timeline: