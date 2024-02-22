Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff have confirmed their departure from TLC’s Little People, Big World after 25 seasons.

“We are not coming back to Little People, Big World. Like, we are done,” Tori, 31, said in a YouTube video shared on Thursday, February 22. “That chapter has closed.”

Zach, 33, echoed his wife’s statement that the “chapter has closed” regardless of whether TLC asked them back for season 26 of LPBW. (Season 25 premiered on Tuesday, February 20.)

“We’ve made it pretty clear that we’re done with that chapter for multiple reasons,” Zach added. “Because we’ve made that pretty clear, they haven’t asked us back technically. This last cycle was rough between the family, the farm deal, and we were done with it. We’ve moved on.”

Zach is one of the eldest sons of Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff, who split in 2016. Matt, 62, and Amy, 61, also share sons Jeremy (Zach’s twin) and Jacob and daughter Molly. After Matt and Amy’s divorce, the TLC matriarch sold Matt her shares of their Roloff Farms property in Oregon.

Nearly five years later in 2021, Matt opted against selling part of the land to Zach before listing 16 acres for sale. He claimed that none of his kids wanted to inherit the farm. Zach called his dad’s allegations false before he and Tori left Oregon and moved to Washington with their three kids. Zach and Tori share sons Jackson, 7, and Josiah, 20 months, and daughter Lilah, 5.

After their move, Tori hinted via social media that her and Zach’s time on Little People, Big World might be coming to an end. Her mother-in-law, Amy, recently played coy about the speculation during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“We have been through these kind of moments on and off through our whole filming of Little People, Big World, and here we are back again,” Amy told Us on Tuesday. “So, who knows? I just hope people watch season 25 and just continue to see the story of our family or a little snapshot of us.”

Amy’s husband, Chris Marek, chimed in to point out that TLC has yet to begin production on season 26.

“But you never know, because we’ve had long times in between filming other seasons before,” Amy added.

Tori also teased on Thursday that she and Zach, who wed in 2015, no longer “believe in” the reality TV show.

“It was no longer a project that we really believed in, so that last year was really hard,” Tori explained. “It was hard to show up every day for it.”