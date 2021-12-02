Brave boy! Tori Roloff’s 4-year-old son, Jackson, underwent surgery on Tuesday, November 30.

“Our sweet Jackson had surgery today to help correct the bowing in his legs,” the pregnant Little People, Big World star, 30, told her Instagram followers. “This kid time and time again blows us away. He was so brave and confident. He made [my husband, Zach Roloff], and I so proud as he talked with the doctors and nurses and was wheeled away without worry.”

The TLC personality, who is also the mother of daughter Lilah, 2, and expecting baby No. 3, called the procedure “one of the hardest days” of her life.

“Watching your child in pain is never something a parent wants to go through,” the reality star concluded. “However, we are trusting his doctors and our Lord that this was the best decision for him. Love you baby J! Let’s go home and make popcorn.”

The Oregon native’s sisters-in-law commented on the social media upload, which showed Jackson resting with a stuffed rabbit. “Love you buddy, you’re one tough cookie,” Isabel Rock wrote, while Audrey Roloff added, “Love you, Jackson. So brave!”

Jackson was born in May 2017 with dwarfism. Two years later, Tori and Zach, 31, exclusively gave Us Weekly an update on their eldest child’s health.

“Thank the Lord, Jackson hasn’t really had any significant [health struggles],” Zach said in May 2019. “He’s had a couple ear infections, which can be common with dwarfism. There’s a lot of potentials, but for now it’s too early to tell. We actually have the same pediatrician for him that was my pediatrician growing up, so that’s been really nice because he’s familiar with dwarfism and those things. In Portland, [it’s] a little harder to find a pediatrician that has that experience with dwarfism.”

Tori chimed in at the time: “We’ve been really blessed with his health for sure.”

The pair’s baby girl arrived six months later. After the photographer suffered a pregnancy loss in March, she told her Instagram followers last month that she had conceived again.

“We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!” Tori captioned a November Instagram announcement. “Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!”