Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff revealed that her husband, Zach Roloff, underwent emergency brain surgery.

“Not exactly how we saw our week going …” the reality star, 31, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 9, alongside a photo of Zach, 32, in his hospital bed. “Zachary had emergency shunt revision this morning. It’s been a scary 72 hours but he is doing well and recovering!!”

Tori went on to thank her friends and family for their support, as well as the team of neurosurgeons. While she did not disclose what caused Zach to require the operation, she revealed that she hoped the procedure would help in “relieving his migraines.”

“You’re a freaking bad ass, Zach. You just had brain surgery… and handled it like a rockstar. I’m so proud of you,” her message read.

According to Johns Hopkins, a shunt is a hollow tube that is surgically placed in the brain —or occasionally in the spine — to help drain cerebrospinal fluid and redirect it to another location in the body where it can be reabsorbed. Medline defines cerebrospinal fluid as a liquid that flows in and around the brain and spinal cord. The fluid acts as a cushion that helps protect the brain and spinal cord from sudden impact or injury.

Two days before Zach’s emergency surgery, Tori took to her Instagram Stories asking fans to keep him and their family in their prayers.

“We discovered Zach’s shunt is in need of repair and will have surgery in the morning,” she wrote on Tuesday, February 7, admitting she was hesitant to go public with her spouse’s condition.

She continued: “They say it’s routine surgery but it’s far from my routine and Zach and I are nervous. It feels big to us but we trust his doctors and their ability and knowledge!”

One day later, Zach’s dad, Matt Roloff, shared an update on his son’s health.

“Family has been in constant contact and communication. We are all praying for Zach as he undergoes an important shunt revision,” Matt, 61, wrote via Instagram. “He’s in good hands with Tori advocating tooth and nail for his best interest… all prayers up please for Zach’s successful recovery.”

The couple tied the knot in 2015 and share three children: Jackson, 5, Lilah Ray, 2, and Josiah Luke, 9 months. All three of the duo’s kids were born with achondroplasia — the most common form of dwarfism — which Zach also has. While Tori was by her husband’s side in the hospital, she revealed that her mother-in-law, Amy Roloff, was “holding down the fort” with the little ones at home.

Ahead of the Oregon native’s hospital visit, Zach and his wife kept their followers in the loop as son Jackson got surgery to correct the bowing in his legs. One year after the November 2021 procedure, Zach shared an update on how the toddler was healing.

“It’s tough because the screws in his legs help straighten the leg as he grows,” Zach wrote via Instagram after a fan asked about Jackson’s recovery. “For him he maybe grows a inch a year, so it’s tough to see and won’t be obvious for a while.”