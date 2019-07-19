



All smiles! Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans’ son Kaiser, 6, and her stepdaughter Maryssa Eason, 11, posed for photos on their first days of kindergarten and 7th grade, respectively.

“#FirstDayOfSchool,” the TV personality, 27, wrote on Instagram on Thursday, July 18. “These kiddos are getting so big, so fast!” She added the hashtags, #BittersweetMoments #Motivated and #SchoolDays.

The Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom author also shared a sweet photo of herself snuggled up to Kaiser, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, from inside his classroom. “At his new desk like a #BigBoy in #Kindergarten but he’s still #MommasBoy,” she wrote.

One week prior, Evans celebrated Kaiser’s pre-K graduation with a belated ceremony. “Super happy! Kaiser’s school is going to ‘re-do’ his Pre-K Graduation just for him with all his friends since he missed it,” she wrote on Instagram on July 8. “Can’t wait to see my Bubba walk.”

The milestone is a proud moment for the MTV star, who regained custody of her children on July 3. In addition to Maryssa, whom Evan’s husband, David Eason, shares with ex Whitney Johnson Rich, and Kaiser, Evans also has son Jace, 9, whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis, and daughter Ensley, 2, whom she shares with Eason.

“I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids,” she told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”

Evans told fans via Instagram Stories on July 8 her brood was “happy as can be” after returning to their home.

However, she may soon be headed back to court: Kaiser’s father, 31, told TMZ on July 9 that he now plans to fight for primary custody of his son. “I think — just with her situation — I would just be more fit as a parent raising Kaiser,” Griffith said. “I can give him that one-on-one, I can give him that love and affection that only a boy and a father can share.”

Eason and Evans lost custody of the kids after Eason allegedly shot and killed her French bulldog, Nugget.

Though he initially hinted he ended the animal’s life on Instagram in May, the investigation over the incident was closed after Evans admitted she “didn’t know” if Eason had shot the dog.

According to a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office’s media release from July 11, Evans initially filed the report for publicity because she “did not know where her dog was.”

The following day, Evans told fans in a TMZ Live that she did not know if Nugget was alive. “I still have not asked David to this day,” she said. “The dog isn’t here,” she noted. “I don’t know what happened, and she hasn’t been around since.”

