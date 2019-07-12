On second thought. Jenelle Evans deflected questions about her dog Nugget after walking back her initial story that her husband, David Eason, killed the pet.

The Teen Mom 2 alum, 27, claimed that she still does not know what happened to Nugget, though she has not seen the dog since May 1. “I have no idea. You would have to ask David that,” she said during a Friday, July 12, appearance on TMZ Live. “I still have not asked David to this day.”

After alleging that she could not remember what Eason, 31, testified about the incident during the couple’s custody battle, Evans admitted that she believes he killed Nugget. “The dog isn’t here,” she noted. “I don’t know what happened, and she hasn’t been around since.”

The reality star elaborated about her recollection of the ordeal. “When I came outside after David went outside with the dog, I walked over to him, and he was by the edge of the woods and he said, ‘You don’t wanna come over here.’ And I said, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘Your dog is not here anymore,’” she claimed. “So I assumed that was my dog being dead, and I went to my she shed, which was across the yard, and I cried because I didn’t want my kids seeing me cry.”

Evans would not further implicate Eason as she was pressed for more specifics. “I’m not exploiting my husband, and if you wanna talk to him about it, you can,” she countered.

The pipe welder seemingly confessed to the murder in a May 1 Instagram post. “I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” he wrote at the time. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s–t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release on Thursday, July 11, that Evans wanted the investigation to end and only filed a report in the first place for publicity.

The pair lost custody of their children as a result of the incident. Their rights were restored on July 3. Evans shares son Jace, 9, with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis, son Kaiser, 5, with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith and daughter Ensley, 2, with Eason — who is also the father of 11-year-old daughter Maryssa from a previous relationship.

