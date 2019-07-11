Jenelle Evans is changing her story. The Teen Mom 2 alum is now claiming that her husband, David Eason, did not shoot her dog, Nugget. Radar Online was first to report the news.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office’s media release from Thursday, July 11, the 27-year-old initially reported on May 1 that Eason killed her dog.

“She then advised that after David realized the dog scratched their child, he went outside and shot the dog,” the report read. “Jenelle stated that she did hear a gunshot but did not witness the incident.”

After the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and The Department of Social Service searched Evans and Eason’s home on May 13, they concluded that the was “no blood evidence or any other physical evidence to validate that an animal had been fatally injured on the property.”

The following day, investigators met with the former MTV personality about her “inconsistent” allegations.

“Jenelle advised that she was inside with her children at the time of the alleged event,” the release read. “She advised that she never heard or saw anything to indicate that David shot her dog.”

Evans then told officers that she did not want the investigation into Nugget’s death to continue.

“She also advised that ‘I don’t know if she was shot or killed or not,’” the report stated. Evans then claimed that she filed the animal cruelty report for publicity because she “did not know where her dog was.”

“Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is closing this investigation,” the release concluded. “No charges will be filed in this case.”

Eason previously implied that he killed his wife’s dog via Instagram.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” he wrote on May 1. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s—t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

Evans, for her part, shared a tribute to her dog at the time. “Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless,” she wrote. “You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. … You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back. #Heartbroken #Distraught.”

Earlier this week, the reality star claimed she considered leaving Eason after the incident.

“We were on bad terms for almost a week. Didn’t talk much. He knows how upset it made me,” she wrote on Monday, July 8, via Instagram Story. “Now that we are getting over this incident, our relationship has got a lot stronger. David has completed anger management as well.”

In the aftermath of the incident, the couple briefly lost custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, Evans’ 5-year-old son, Kaiser, and Eason’s 11-year-old daughter Maryssa, 11. (Evans’ mother, Barbara, has had custody of her 9-year-old son, Jace, for the majority of his life.)

“I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids,” Evans told Us Weekly on July 3 after the hearing. “Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”

