William H. Macy, Eva Longoria and more of Felicity Huffman’s famous friends sent letters to the judge in the college admissions case to argue for why the When They See Us star should receive no more than the government’s recommended sentence of one month in jail, followed by 12 months of supervised release and a fine of $20,000.

The Transamerica actress entered an official guilty plea on May 13 to charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud. Huffman, who was arrested for the crimes in March, made “a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter,” according to court documents.

Huffman and Macy, who married in September 1997, share daughters Sophia, 19, and Georgia, 17. The recommended sentence came on their 22nd wedding anniversary.

Amid the charges, 27 of Huffman’s family and friends sent letters, which were obtained by Us Weekly, to District of Massachusetts Judge Indira Talwani in support of the actress. Huffman’s official sentencing will be Friday, September 13.

Among the 27 are Huffman’s sisters Betsey, Jessie and Grace and her brother Moore.

“While I do not know completely what led up to this current situation, I consider it totally out of character and every day I am very aware of the profound suffering and regret my sister is experiencing,” Betsey wrote in her letter. “[Felicity] is aware, thoughtful, loyal, intense, smart, funny and magnetic. I love her deeply and as is true of everyone — we are all so much more than our misdeeds.”

In April, the Georgia Rule actress agreed to plead guilty to the crimes in an emotional statement.

“I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney’s Office,” she said at the time. “I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions.”

