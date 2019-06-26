It’s not over yet. Felicity Huffman is keeping the faith nearly two months after pleading guilty to involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

The Desperate Housewives alum, 56, is “hopeful that she’s a suitable candidate for a halfway house instead of prison confinement,” a source tells Us. Either way, the actress, who made a charitable donation of $15,000 as part of the scam, is “prepared to serve the four months behind bars if that’s what she’s ordered to do,” the source adds.

Huffman announced her decision to plead guilty on April 8 in her first public statement about the scandal. “I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” she said in the statement.

The actress was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud in March after allegedly making “a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter [Sophia],” according to court documents.

“I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community,” the actress added in her statement last month. “I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

With reporting by Jen Heger

