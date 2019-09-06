



will likely receive a shortened incarceration and a hefty fine for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the government recommended that the actress, 56, be sentenced to one month in jail, followed by 12 months of supervised release and a fine of $20,000.

Huffman officially entered a guilty plea in May. She was arrested in March on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud. The Desperate Housewives alum allegedly made “a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter.”

The When They See Us star and husband William H. Macy, who tied the knot in September 1997, share daughters Sophia, 19, and Georgia, 17. The recommendation came on the couple’s anniversary.

A source revealed to Us in July that Huffman wanted to avoid jail time if possible. She is “hopeful that she’s a suitable candidate for a halfway house instead of prison confinement,” the insider said at the time. However, the Emmy winner is “prepared to serve the [time] behind bars if that’s what she’s ordered to do.”

The American Crime alum broke her silence on the ordeal in April. “I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” her statement read.

She continued: “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

