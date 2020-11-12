One day at a time. Lori Loughlin‘s family is trying to work through her prison sentence as a team, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“While the family is going through a difficult time, they are supporting each other,” the insider says. “[They] understand that mistakes were made but that in order to move forward they need to forgive and move forward.”

The Full House alum, 55, reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, in October after she and husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty in the nationwide college admissions scandal earlier this year. Us confirmed that when Loughlin arrived at the facility, Giannulli, 56, was by her side.

The couple, who wed in 1997, made headlines in May 2019 after allegedly paying $500,000 to guarantee that their daughters, 21-year-old Bella and 20-year-old Olivia Jade, would be accepted into the University of Southern California as crew recruits. Neither student had ever participated in the sport. One year later, Loughlin and the fashion designer entered their guilty pleas virtually after previously denying their involvement in the scam.

Per her plea deal, the Summerland alum must complete two months in prison and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service. She was also slapped with a $150,000 fine. After she surrendered to the Dublin facility — the same location where Felicity Huffman served her brief prison stint in October 2019 — an insider told Us that Loughlin hopes to be home for the holidays. Huffman, 57, pleaded guilty to federal charges in May 2019 after paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT questions fixed.

“As of right now, Lori is being told she will be released before the New Year,” the source explained last month. “Lori wants all this behind her as soon as possible so she can start next year off with a fresh start.”

Giannulli will face a five-month prison sentence of his own, along with 250 hours of community service, two years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Following their May court hearing, Us reported that the duo hoped to complete their sentences at different times for the sake of their daughters.

One month before their mother reported to prison, Bella and Olivia were “rattled” and were “focusing more on family” as they prepared for their family’s big change. Though her loved ones are trying to stay strong, Loughlin hasn’t made a smooth adjustment to life behind bars.

“Lori tried her best to be brave and look at the end result but there was nothing that could dissipate her fears,” a source told Us exclusively earlier this month, adding that Loughlin has been a “wreck” during her sentence. “It’s only two months but she’s dreading it. Her mind keeps telling her that something will go horribly wrong in prison or that her stay could be prolonged.”