A friend on her side! Bob Saget revealed that he is still in contact with his former Full House costar Lori Loughlin as she awaits her prison sentence.

The comedian, 64, told Page Six in an interview published on Friday, October 16, that he texted the actress, 56, “a couple of weeks ago.” Saget then divulged that his message read, “I love you and thinking of you — that’s all.”

The former America’s Funniest Home Videos host went on to explain that Loughlin’s involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal did not change how he feels about her. “And you know when it gets down to it, there’s so much going on and so many people have gone through so much and you know … if you love somebody then you have to make that decision and [ask yourself], ‘Is this something that causes me not to love a person?’ And I love her,” he said. “She’s a sweetheart.”

Saget and Loughlin starred as Danny Tanner and Becky Katsopolis, respectively, on Full House, which aired from 1987 to 1995. The duo returned for the Netflix revival, Fuller House, though the When Calls the Heart alum’s run was cut short due to her legal troubles.

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty in May after allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to secure their daughters, Bella, 22, and Olivia Jade, 21, entry into the University of Southern California as crew recruits.

In August, the Summerland alum was sentenced to two months in prison, two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a $150,000 fine. Giannulli, 57, was ordered to five months in prison, two years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

Us Weekly broke the news in September that Loughlin’s request to serve her sentence at the federal correctional institution in Victorville, California, was approved. She is expected to report no later than November 19.

Candace Cameron Bure, another of the 90210 alum’s Full House costars, expressed her disappointment over her former TV aunt’s sentence in August. “They should have 4 years each for the college kids that should have gotten in – ugh,” an Instagram user wrote at the time, to which the 44-year-old actress replied only with a pensive-face emoji.