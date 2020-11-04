Lori Loughlin Is a ‘Wreck’ While Serving Time in Prison

Lori Loughlin’s first days in prison haven’t been easy, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Lori really went into prison strong, she had her faith and the support of her family, but the first few days and road ahead are daunting,” the source tells Us.

A second source adds that Loughlin, 56, has been a “wreck.”

“Lori tried her best to be brave and look at the end result but there was nothing that could dissipate her fears,” the source says about the Full House alum’s state of mind in recent weeks. “It’s only two months but she’s dreading it. Her mind keeps telling her that something will go horribly wrong in prison or that her stay could be prolonged.”

The actress reported to Dublin on Friday, October 30, after initially requesting to serve her time at the federal correctional institution in Victorville, California. An insider told Us at the time that Dublin, the same facility where Felicity Huffman served 11 days of her sentence, had “lower COVID-19 numbers.” A second insider told Us last month that Loughlin is hoping to be released by Christmas.

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli were arrested as part of the nationwide college admissions scandal in March 2019. The duo, who originally pleaded not guilty, were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to facilitate their daughters, Bella Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli’s acceptances into the University of Southern California. In May, the former Fuller House star and the 57-year-old fashion designer agreed to change their pleas to guilty as part of a plea deal.

Three months later, the former Hallmark Channel star was sentenced to two months behind bars, a $150,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Mossimo, for his part, was ordered to five months in prison, a $250,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service. He has until November 19 to surrender and is expected to serve his time at The Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc.

Loughlin broke down in tears while addressing the judge at her virtual hearing on August 21.

“I went along will the plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process,” she told the judge. “In doing so, ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality, I had only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments.”

Loughlin concluded, “While I wish I could go back and do things differently, I can only take responsibility and move forward. I have great faith in God and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good and give back for the rest of my life.”

