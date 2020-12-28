Lori Loughlin felt a “definite heaviness” reuniting with daughters Bella Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli without husband Mossimo Giannulli on Monday, December 28, an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Lori had a very emotional reunion with her daughters this morning at the family home. She was relieved to be out of prison,” the source said, adding that “it was very bittersweet, however, because Moss wasn’t there.”

Us confirmed on Monday that Loughlin, 56, completed her two-month stint for her role in the nationwide college admissions scandal. The Full House alum began her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on October 28. Mossimo, meanwhile, began his five-month sentence on November 19 at The Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc.

The couple pleaded guilty to fraud charges earlier this year after they were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to ensure Bella, 22, and Olivia Jade, 21, would be admitted into the University of Southern California as crew recruits. Us previously confirmed that both Loughlin and Mossimo paid their respective fines for their roles in the scandal, but still have to complete their community service. (While the actress was sentenced to 100 hours, the fashion designer must complete 150 hours of community service.)

According to the court documents obtained by Us, former inmates are usually ordered to submit one drug test within 15 days of their release, but the judge decided Loughlin won’t have to because he determined she was “a low risk” of future substance abuse.

While her mother was serving her time at Dublin, Olivia Jade broke her silence on the scandal, appearing on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk.

“It really can’t be excused. On paper, it’s bad — it’s really bad,” the YouTuber said about the situation. “But I think what a lot of people don’t know is my parents came from a place of just, ‘I love my kids I just want to help my kids — whatever is best for them — I worked my whole life to provide for my family.’ I think they thought it was normal.”

During the December 8 interview, Olivia Jade added that she and sister Bella, who are sharing an apartment, hadn’t heard from their parents. “There’s a quarantine phase, just cause of COVID, so I think that’s the reason, but I just haven’t heard anything, so I’m just waiting,” she said at the time.

Less than two weeks later, Mossimo’s son from his previous relationship, Gianni Giannulli, alleged that his father has “been locked in solitary confinement for one full month,” claiming he is only “let out every 3 days” to shower.

“The mental and physical damage being done from such isolation and treatment is wrong,” Gianni said via Instagram, adding that his dad was “supposed to serve his time in a minimum security camp,” but is now in “quarantine in the MEDIUM security prison in a cell.”

Mossimo is expected to be released in April 2021.