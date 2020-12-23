Lori Loughlin's Daughter Bella Channels Her Mom's 'Full House' Look

Seeing double! Lori Loughlin‘s daughter Bella Giannulli is sporting a totally new hair color — and her inspiration is way too funny!

On Tuesday, December 22, the 22-year-old showed off her new ‘do in an Instagram Story. With a filter over the mirror selfie, Bella embraces a beautiful new auburn hue. Then in her next Instagram Story, she reveals her inspiration for the hair: her mom’s character from Full House, Aunt Becky. “Copied her,” she wrote overtop the image.

The Fuller House alum, 56, is currently serving a two-month sentence for her part in the college admissions scandal. According to a source, the whole family is continuing to show support for one another amid the sentencing.

“While the family is going through a difficult time, they are supporting each other,” the insider said. “[They] understand that mistakes were made but that in order to move forward they need to forgive and move forward.”

Loughlin reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on October 30 after she and her husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty in the nationwide college admissions scandal earlier this year.

Then on November 19, Giannulli, 57, reported to The Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc, to serve a five-month sentence.

An insider told Us that the only time the couple will be able to talk is with news about their daughters, Bella and Olivia Jade, 21. “The only communication she will have with Moss for the next month will be by updates from the girls,” the source said.

A week following Giannulli’s arrest, Bella was spotted at the beach with her friends at the five-star Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Santa Barbara, California. In one photo she’s walking along the sand in an oversize white tee and matching scrunchie and in another she’s playing by the ocean with a male friend.

