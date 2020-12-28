Lori Loughlin Completes 2-Month Prison Sentence Early

Coming home. Lori Loughlin has completed her two-month prison sentence for her role in the nationwide college admissions scandal, Us Weekly confirms.

The 56-year-old was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on Monday, December 28, after beginning her sentence on October 30.

While Loughlin was originally set to serve her time at the federal correctional institution in Victorville, California, she reported to Dublin because it had fewer COVID-19 cases at the time.

A source previously told Us that Loughlin was hoping to be home with daughters Bella Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli by Christmas.

“Lori is being told she will be released before the new year,” an insider told Us in October. “Lori wants all this behind her as soon as possible so she can start next year off with a fresh start.”

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli were arrested in March 2019 after they were accused of paying $500,000 to ensure their daughters’ admissions into the University of Southern California. After more than a year of maintaining their innocence, Loughlin and Mossimo, 57, agreed to change their plea to guilty as part of a plea deal.

In addition to her two months in prison, the Full House alum was ordered to pay a $150,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service. The fashion designer, for his part, was sentenced to five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

During her virtual hearing on August 21, Loughlin fought back tears as she addressed the judge.

“I made an awful decision. I went along will the plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process. In doing so, ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass,” she said. “I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality, I had only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments.”

Loughlin went on to apologize.

“While I wish I could go back and do things differently, I can only take responsibility and move forward. I have great faith in God and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good and give back for the rest of my life,” she concluded. “Your honor, I am truly, profoundly and deeply sorry. I am ready to face the consequences and make amends. Thank you for your time.”

Loughlin served her sentence at the same facility where Felicity Huffman spent 11 days behind bars in October 2019. The Desperate Housewives alum, who paid $15,000 to improve her daughter Sophia’s SAT scores, completed her full sentence, including supervised release and community service hours, in October.