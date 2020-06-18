New danger. Lori Loughlin fears she will contract coronavirus once she begins serving her prison sentence for her involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

The actress, 55, is “scared to death of catching COVID-19, as the virus is ravaging the federal prisons in California,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

While Loughlin has “expressed remorse” for her actions, a judge will ultimately determine how much time she spends behind bars. “She’s met with the official who’s preparing her sentencing report, which the judge will use for guidance as to how long she’ll serve,” the insider says.

The Full House alum and husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to fraud charges in May. They were previously accused of paying $500,000 to gain their daughters, Bella, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20, entry into the University of Southern California. Loughlin agreed to two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service, though she is expected to be officially sentenced in August.

Us exclusively revealed in May that the When Calls the Heart alum and the fashion designer, 57, would prefer to stagger their sentences. “Lori and Moss don’t want to serve their prison sentences at the same time. Among the reasons, even though their daughters are adults, Lori wants one parent to be free to provide emotional support to the girls,” a source explained. “Lori’s concern all along has been Isabella and Olivia Jade.”

Earlier this month, an insider told Us that Loughlin “would love to return to TV” in the future. According to the source, she is an “eternal optimist,” who “eventually, [wants to] tell her side of the story.”

