Is it hot in here? Olivia Jade Giannulli and Bella Giannulli attended a Hot Pilates together as their parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, face up to 20 years in prison for allegedly participating in the college admissions scandal.

Olivia, 20, and Bella, 21, took a class on Tuesday, October 1 with a Pilates instructor in Los Angeles, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

“They arrived right as the class was starting and Olivia was wearing a black T-shirt and black wide-leg leggings. Bella was wearing a Kappa Kappa Gamma T-shirt and black leggings. They put their mats down themselves and both girls were really strong,” an insider told Us.

The source added: “During the class, they talked a little to each other and were looking at themselves in the mirror. At the end of the class, they walked out together and put on Chrome Hearts trucker hats.”

Loughlin, 55, and Mossimo, 56, were arrested in March for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to ensure their daughters were accepted into the University of Southern California. In April, the couple pleaded not guilty to money laundering and fraud charges.

Olivia, who has a YouTube channel boasting almost two million subscribers, has not posted a video since the news broke in March. The scandal caused the vlogger to lose big-name brand deals with Sephora and TRESemmé. Loughlin was also dropped by the Hallmark Channel, which removed the Fuller House actress from its future productions.

The YouTuber has remained quiet on social media except for a birthday tribute post to her mother in July. Bella has been more active with occasional posts including a post in honor of her sister’s birthday on September 28.

