Lori Loughlin Set to Complete Her 100 Hours of Community Service This Week

Lori Loughlin is set to complete her 100 hours of court-ordered community service for her role in the nationwide college admissions scandal in the coming days, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Lori is due to complete her community service hours this week. She’s been working with children who have learning disabilities and has found it very fulfilling,” the source says.

A second source tells Us that the 56-year-old Full House alum has also been doing community service for Project Angel Food, noting she’s “going above and beyond the hours that she is required to do.”

In addition to community service hours, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison. She was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, in December 2020. Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, meanwhile, is currently serving his five-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, California, and is expected to be released in April. Us previously confirmed that both the former Hallmark star and the fashion designer, who was ordered to 150 hours of community service, paid their respective fines for their roles in the scandal.

The couple, who share Bella Giannulli, 22, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21, pleaded guilty to fraud charges in May 2020 after they were accused of paying $500,000 to ensure their daughters’ admissions into the University of Southern California.

“Lori had a very emotional reunion with her daughters this morning at the family home. She was relieved to be out of prison,” a source told Us in December, noting that her homecoming was “very bittersweet” because “Moss wasn’t there.”

Mossimo previously petitioned for an early release from prison after spending several weeks in solitary confinement, but a judge rejected his request last month.

Loughlin and Mossimo were among 33 parents indicted in the nationwide college scandal in 2019. Since the controversy, the actress’ Full House costars have offered her a lot of public support. Most recently, Bob Saget told Michael Rosenbaum that he still has her back.

“I love her,” the 64-year-old actor said on the “Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum” podcast earlier this month. “I’ve been asked [about her legal issues] a lot. I’ve gotten whittled down. I just love her. I don’t know, I’d like to see a lot of other people doing time. We’re in such a place where no matter what I say I’m screwed, and I just love her. That’s where I am on that.”