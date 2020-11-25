Her TV family. Candace Cameron Bure recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of filming the Fuller House finale, posting pics of multiple emotional memories. One behind-the-scenes photo, posted via Instagram Story, showed a bouquet of roses and a note that appeared to be from Lori Loughlin, her former Fuller House costar who was cut from the show following her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

“Yes, it was a note from her,” Cameron Bure, 44, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, November 24. “She sent me flowers and I believe a few other people some flowers. It was so nice to feel and have her presence there at the show. … It was really special.”

Loughlin, 56, appeared as Aunt Becky in both Full House and the first four seasons of Netflix’s Fuller House, but the streaming service cut ties with the actress in March 2019 following her and husband Mossimo Giannulli‘s indictment. The characters’ absence was explained during episode 5 of the final season as Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) said his wife was in Nebraska “helping out her mother.”

Loughlin and Giannulli, 57, were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to ensure daughters Bella Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli were admitted into the University of Southern California. The Hallmark vet and the fashion designer pleaded guilty to fraud charges in May.

The former When Calls the Heart star began serving her two-month prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on October 30. Giannulli began his five-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc, on November 19. Both have also paid their fines in full — Giannulli handed over $250,000 before beginning his sentence, and Loughlin paid her $150,000 on Tuesday.

“Lori has been doing OK and has made several friends,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “She attends church services and has been praying a lot. … She hangs out with a group and keeps to herself.”

The Homegrown Christmas actress is also hopeful she will be released early and be home for Christmas. “As of right now, Lori is being told she will be released before the new year,” one source told Us. “Lori wants all this behind her as soon as possible so she can start next year off with a fresh start.”