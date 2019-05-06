Hope Valley has officially moved on. Season 6 of When Calls the Heart returned to Hallmark on Sunday, May 5, with its first episode since Lori Loughlin was fired from the network.

During the new episode, Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) revealed that the town mayor had left the town and headed out East to help her ill mother.

Loughlin, 54, was dropped from Hallmark in April following her arrest for her alleged part in the nationwide college admissions scandal. The Full House alum and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, as well as money laundering. The couple allegedly paid $500,000 for their daughters, Bella, 20, and Olivia Jane, 19, to be admitted to USC as crew recruits. The couple pleaded not guilty.

Loughlin has been at the center of the period series since it debuted in 2014. She’s also appeared in four original films for Hallmark network and starred in all 15 Garage Sale Mystery films, which air on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel.

Following her legal struggles, the show went on hiatus and reportedly edited out the Fuller House actor. On April 10, the show’s executive producer Brian Bird opened up on Instagram about the future of the shoe. “Life throws all of us painful curveballs, and the only way to survive is to walk right through them with courage, grace, a forgiving spirit, and most of all, hope,” he wrote. “Many of you have wondered what the future holds for our cast and crew, and for the citizens of Hope Valley. Your care and concern means the world to us, and the best way we can thank you is to encourage you the way you encourage us because… Hope always lives here.”

When Calls the Heart airs a special second episode on Hallmark Monday, March 6, at 8 p.m. ET.

