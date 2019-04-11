Making the cut! When Calls the Heart is officially coming back to the Hallmark Channel after a brief hiatus, but Lori Loughlin will not be part of the series. The network’s parent company, Crown Media, cut all ties with Loughlin, 54, due to her ongoing legal trouble and in turn her character, Abigail Station, was reportedly edited out of the series. She has appeared in the show since its debut in 2014.

Removing the actress, who plays the town mayor, from the season required “highly creative editing” and “reshoots,” according to Entertainment Weekly. Additionally, there will only be six episodes in season 6 instead of the planned seven. Three episodes aired before the Loughlin news broke, causing the show to go on a brief hiatus.

The Hallmark Channel has not responded to the editing report.

Executive producer Brian Bird shared the return news on Instagram on Wednesday, April 10. “Life throws all of us painful curveballs, and the only way to survive is to walk right through them with courage, grace, a forgiving spirit, and most of all, hope,” he wrote on the platform. “Many of you have wondered what the future holds for our cast and crew, and for the citizens of Hope Valley. Your care and concern means the world to us, and the best way we can thank you is to encourage you the way you encourage us because… Hope always lives here.”

The Fuller House star had appeared in 19 Hallmark movies over the years and was an important staple for the company. However, following Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli’s March arrest for their alleged part in the college admissions scam, they chose to part ways.

State and federal criminal defense attorney Lou Shapiro revealed to Us Weekly that the actress is “looking at a possible 21-year prison sentence,” after allegedly paying $500,000 to get her daughters, Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, listed as part of the University of Southern California’s crew team, despite never participating in the sport. Loughlin and Giannulli rejected a plea deal on Thursday, April 9, which would include a prison sentence of a minimum of two years. They were also indicted on money laundering charges.

When Calls the Heart returns to Hallmark Sunday, May 5, at 8 p.m. ET. Then, a special second episode will air on Monday, May 6, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!