Paul Greene is a parent — again! The Hallmark Channel star’s fiancée, Kate Austin, gave birth to their first child together, his second, on Sunday, December 12.

“Our little guy Austin is born! We are tired but beyond happy!” Greene told People, noting their son weighs 8 lbs., 2 oz. He is a super healthy little boy, and we are thrilled.”

The actor, 47, added that his fiancée, who was due on November 25, “was amazing through it all.”

Greene hinted on Wednesday, December 8, that his little one’s arrival was close, writing via Instagram: “We love you all and appreciate all the kindness, love, prayers, messages and care. We’re doing great!!! Baby & mama are superstars. He hasn’t graced us yet with his presence yet but should be any moment.”

The previous week, the pregnant star, 42, told her baby-to-be that she was “ready” to give birth. “Love is a waiting game … according to our little dude,” Austin captioned a December 2 Instagram photo. “He is happy as a clam and knows when he wants his birthday to be so we wait. And in the mean time go on lots of dates. Enjoying the little moments before life will never be the same again. In all ways, wondrous, strange, magical, challenging and a new capacity for surrender, allowing and patience!! Ready when you are!”

The couple announced in July that they had a little one on the way. The baby bump reveal came two years after they got engaged.

Greene is also the father of son Oliver, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Angi Greene. The Canada native wished his teenager a happy 18th birthday in a touching Instagram tribute in August.

“What a journey this has been so far,” the When Calls the Heart star captioned an Instagram slideshow at the time. “I am so proud of who this young man has become and is becoming. Kind, funny, great in the kitchen, tidy, responsible, abundant, communication on point, respectful, aware patient and a pleasure to have around. We have had the magical gift of plenty of quality time this year. As he prepares for this next chapter to enter the big wild world as an adult, we will miss having him around and so will his new baby brother who is coming in to steal his room.”

Austin posted photos with the teen in June, calling her fiancé an “amazing father.” The Aussie gushed, “Through all the ups and downs Paul’s love of Oliver has been unwavering, solid and ever present. He is patient, kind and dedicated. As a result, Oliver happens to be the greatest young man (I’m not biased at all!!) but still it takes a big man to show up over and over, and to parent so profoundly as a single dad. To continue to do the work so that communication is key and be quick to take responsibility and admit when he felt he was wrong or could’ve been better at a communication. If all kids could have a dad like Paul, the world would be a pretty magnificent place.”

The pair began dating in 2014 and got engaged in May 2019. Their wedding plans have been put on pause amid the coronavirus pandemic and Austin’s pregnancy.