Their bond won’t be broken that easily. When Calls the Heart star Paul Greene is supporting his former costar Lori Loughlin amid her alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scam.

“Just through text messages,” the Bitten alum, 44, told Us Weekly at his concert at The Hotel Cafe in Hollywood on Wednesday, May 8, when asked if he’s talked to the former Fuller House star, 54, since news of the headline-making scandal broke in March. “I send her a few more love hearts [to show her] that I’m thinking about her, and that I’m with her and that I’m her friend.”

Greene went on to note that he’ll be there for Loughlin “no matter what she needs and that’s what friends do,” before sharing how surprised he was to hear she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested in the scam.

“She is the most incredible, amazing human being you’ve ever met in so many ways that it’s hard to even place what you’ve heard,” the Canada native told Us. “All I know what to do is be loving and a consistent friend no matter what is even accused or found. That’s what a friend does. Especially when things get hard is when you need your friends.”

And Greene isn’t the only one who was taken aback by the news. “I think there wasn’t a single person that wasn’t surprised by it,” he said. “Who she is and what she does as a philanthropist and how much she gives back … I don’t want to get into details of my opinion, but my heart goes out to her and my support is always with her.”

As for the rest of the cast of the hit period drama, Greene told Us: “We are a big family in the whole film community. And when something happens to someone in our community, we all notice. It’s a family. Everyone’s worked together a lot over the years.” (Hallmark cut all ties with Loughlin the day after she was arrested.)

Loughlin and the fashion designer, 55 — who share daughters Bella, 20, and Olivia, 19 — were arrested for their alleged part in the scandal, in which it is claimed that they paid “bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

The following month, the couple were charged on additional counts of fraud and money laundering conspiracy. They later pleaded not guilty to the charges during a court hearing, however, Los Angeles-based lawyer Neama Rahmani told Us at the time that Loughlin and Giannulli “could spend years, if not decades, behind bars.”

Greene, for his part, is currently promoting his album, which he dedicated to his dad who died of ALS five years ago, with some proceeds from the album going to ALS.net and the rest to Kate Winslet’s Golden Hat Foundation for Autism.

“Music is my road back to God, to be honest. I grew up with a really incredible relationship with God, and then I kind of went on a ten year journey into the woods to figure things out, and this is like a rediscovery,” Greene explained. “Music is almost like a prayer and it’s been my lifeline back to that relationship that’s totally unique to me … When I was younger I was figuring it out and now I feel like I have something to contribute — a legacy that my dad taught me which is very much moving from fear to love. My dad was all love.”

Paul Greene’s album Freedom for Your Words is available now with a percentage of the album sales going towards Art for ALS and also to Kate Winslet’s autism project, The Golden Hat Foundation.

