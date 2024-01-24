Hallmark Channel’s longest-running series, When Calls the Heart, is gearing up for its season 11 return.

The 12-episode installment, which premieres on Sunday, April 7, will pick up at the conclusion of season 10 which saw Elizabeth Thornton (Erin Krakow) breaking off her engagement to Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally) after he had just been elected governor.

Season 11 will also further explore Elizabeth and Nathan Grant’s (Kevin McGarry) connection, as the pair continue to develop feelings for each other and navigate their own respective parenting obstacles.

Elsewhere, Jack Wagner’s Bill Avery, alongside reporter Rosemary Coulter, played Pascale Hutton, will team up to solve a mystery that threatens the Hope Valley community.

“Time has flown by since the end of Season 10 and I cannot put into words how thrilled I am for the premiere of Season 11 of When Calls the Heart,” Krakow, who also serves as executive producer, told Entertainment Tonight in January. “It’s such a warm feeling to know that we have the loyalty, love and longevity to make it this far and that is a true testament to our viewers.”

The Hallmark star also shared that season 11 will not hesitate to answer a lot of the questions fans were left with when season 10 concluded in October 2023 — especially when it comes to Elizabeth and Lucas’ future. “We’re not gonna have to wait too long in season 11 to get those answers,” she told the outlet. “The Nathan and Elizabeth journey may be a bit slower, but we will be dropping hints as much as we can.”

When Calls the Heart premiered on Hallmark Channel in 2014. Season 1 followed Elizabeth, a young teacher accustomed to high society, who must readjust to culture shock upon moving to the small mining town in Coal Valley. Throughout its 10 seasons, the show has remained Hallmark’s mot popular show and the No. 1 most-watched entertainment cable network series on weekends among the network’s key demographics.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about When Calls the Heart season 11:

When Does ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 11 Premiere?

Season 11, which consists of 12 episodes, will premiere on Sunday, April 7, at 9 p.m. ET, just six months after season 10’s October 2023 finale.

Where Can I Watch Season 11?

Season 11 episodes will air weekly on Hallmark Channel every Sunday. (Seasons 1-10 are available to stream on Peacock.)

What Is Season 11 About?

When Calls the Heart season 11 will be all about fresh starts, as Elizabeth embarks on “new romance, new challenges and new style,” according to the official longline. She and Nathan will also “navigate their growing romantic feelings” while also “leaning on each other for support” as they both face their own respective parenting obstacles.

Elsewhere, “newly elected governor Lucas must confront his past in order to embrace his strengths and lead Hope Valley into the future,” while “retired mountie Bill and newspaper reporter Rosemary team up to unravel a mystery putting their entire community at risk.”

Who in the Cast Is Returning for Season 11?

Krakow and McNally will reprise their roles as Elizabeth and Lucas, respectively. McGarry will also be back as Nathan and Wagner and Hutton will return as their respective characters, Bill and Rosemary. Kavan Smith, Ben Rosenbaum and Kayla Wallace are also set to star.

Will Lori Loughlin Be in Season 11?

Hallmark Channel previously cut ties with Loughlin, who portrayed widow Abigail Stanton for six seasons, after news of her involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal broke in March 2019.

While there is no confirmation about Loughlin appearing in season 11, WCTH co-creator Brian Bird teased in October 2023 that fans could see Loughlin return to the show sometime soon.

“Our attitude always has been, as the producing team around the writing team around When Calls the Heart, that what better place for second chances than Hope Valley?” Bird revealed on a “Heart to Hearties” podcast episode. “So, in theory, it should work, right? But again, can’t fully promise it, but we’re working on it.”