Hallmark Media is following up its 2023 “Countdown to Christmas” programming with a new slate of 2024 rom-coms for fans to enjoy.

The network kicks off the new year with four fresh Hallmark Channel features, beginning with Love on the Right Course, which premieres on January 6. Ashley Newbrough, who plays golfer Whitney in the film, teased the cast’s fun bond while filming in August 2023.

“Learned how to say, ‘cheers’ in Hungarian but definitely didn’t learn how to spell it 🇭🇺❣️,” Newbrough captioned a series of Instagram snaps from Budapest alongside her costars Marcus Rosner, Brittany Bristow and Steve Byers.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will start off in 2024 with a puzzling new mystery called True Justice: Family Ties, which was cowritten by Nikki DeLoach and Megan McNulty. DeLoach also plays one of the movie’s main characters.

“Hallmark fans are unlike any other fans I’ve ever had the gift of interacting with. There’s so much heart,” DeLoach exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2023 when asked why she does Hallmark projects. “They are truly a reflection of the content that we create on this network.”

Scroll down to see all the new movies coming to Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Media in 2024 — and check back monthly for updates: