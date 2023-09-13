17 Neutral Wardrobe Pieces to Elevate Your Workwear

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Neutral colors are a major fashion fad right now, fitting neatly into more macro trends like ’90s chic, quiet luxury and elevated basics. Muted tones also happen to be ideal for wearing to work — after all, no one’s going to be distracted by beige, camel or brown!

With the change of seasons upon Us, we’ve been inspired to revamp our workday wardrobes, and that means incorporating a heaping helping of neutrals to stay on-style. Here’s our list of neutral workplace wardrobe pieces perfect for adding to your closet. Think everything from tops and bottoms to dresses, shoes and more — all available on Amazon, and all ready to “Add to Cart” and call yours.

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: When it comes to neutral workwear, you can’t get any more classic than a blazer. This Dokotoo option will ensure you fit in perfectly with the current ’90s blazer/quiet luxury trend!

2. We Also Love: This peplum blouse will complement just about any silhouette thanks to the tie waist, and will look equally elegant with slacks, jeans or a skirt.

3. We Can’t Forget: A good sweater will be essential as the fall turns temps crisp and cooler, so get ready now with this cozy waffle pullover which comes complete with twist-knot detailing at the hem.

4. Cami Chameleon: Camis are perfect for layering under any top, like a lower-cut sweater or a blazer. With this four-pack from Amazon Essentials, you’ll receive four different neutral camis for under $25.

5. Hip to be Square: The square-cut neckline on this ribbed tee is flattering on so many bodies, and the shirt itself comes in a wide variety of neutral shades like sand, brown and nude.

6. Bonus: In case you want to broaden your blazer horizons or are just seeking out a different cut, we have an alternate bit of outerwear for you from PrettyGarden!

Bottoms

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Leggings are a necessary fall neutral, and by layering longer tops over this bestselling pair from Satina, you’ll be stylish and comfortable for whatever your work day brings.

8. We Also Love: Wide-leg trousers are the moment right now, and this high-waisted pair will look especially fashionable combined with a good blazer (see above).

9. We Can’t Forget: For a boot-cut option, you can’t get much more comfy than these straight-leg yoga pants from Ododos — they even have pockets!

10. Fit to be Tied: These loose and flowy linen-style culottes are great bottoms to wear with a fitted top, and the drawstring waist offers supreme comfort.

Dresses, Jumpsuits & Full ‘Fits

11. Our Absolute Favorite: Exude elevated cottagecore vibes with this long-sleeve stunner of a dress from Merokeety, which comes in fall-ready neutral colors like beige, caramel and black.

12. We Also Love: There’s nothing better than scoring an entire outfit for half the effort, and this fashionable lounge set nails both neutral style and quiet luxury trendiness.

13. We Can’t Forget: Jumpsuits are a major fashion trend, and totally worth incorporating into your workplace wardrobe! This one-piece from PrettyGarden is especially chic.

Shoes & Accessories

14. Our Absolute Favorite: A neutral pair of pumps is an ideal addition to any workday wardrobe. This round-toed style from the comfort experts at Dr. Scholl’s offers some height in the heel, but extra support thanks to the wedge soles.

15. We Also Love: A good faux-leather bag is also perfect for pairing with just about any neutral outfit. We recommend this roomy, reasonably-priced hobo in colors like brown, grey and coffee.

16. We Can’t Forget: Ballet-style shoes will always be amazing for dressing up an outfit without sacrificing comfort. Try these flats from Dream Pairs, available for just over $25.

17. Claw Is the Law: Lastly, accessorizing in neutrals doesn’t have to be boring! Jazz up any hairdo with some of these neutral-colored hair claws, ready to clip even the most stubborn of tendrils into place.

